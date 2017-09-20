Chum is a pedigree show at Create Theatre

A theatre company is bringing its fourth performance to West Nottinghamshire College’s Create Theatre studio performance area in Mansfield in a double showing of Chum.

Matt Lamb, the playwright and an ex-performing arts student at the college, has formed his own local theatre company, Smelly Sox.

The play will be performed in a studio setting on Thursday, September 21, and Friday, September 22, from 7pm.

Chum is about a young, successful and outrageous comedian called Harry, who is at the height of his career. His personal life isn’t as successful however.

On the night of his birthday, Harry is packing a suitcase, ready to leave it all behind, when he is visited by his best friend Billy. Harry is unaware of what brings Billy to him but he’s about to find out.

The fast-paced, black comedy contains strong sexual references and offensive language and is recommended for those aged 15 and upwards.

Tickets cost £6 per person and can be purchased by visiting www.createtheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01623 413363.