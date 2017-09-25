Comedy night at Nottingham hotel

A brand new comedy night is coming to The Hilton Hotel in Nottingham on Sunday, October 1.

It will feature the combined stand-up talents of Tez Ilyas, Lauren Pattison and Tony Jameson.

Tez Ilyas has been seen on Mock the Week (BBC Two), The Last Leg (Channel 4), Live From the BBC (BBC Two), Stand Up Central (Comedy Central), Man Like Mobeen (BBC Three), Virtually Famous (E4), The Now Show (BBC Radio 4), The Chris Ramsey Show (Comedy Central) and The Funny Thing About… (Channel 5).

Lauren Pattison is a Best Newcomer nominee at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2017, as well as being the winner of the Herald Angel Award, and finalist at the BBC Newcomer Awards 2016 and English Comedian of year 2017. She has also provided tour support for Katherine Ryan and Dane Baptiste.

Tony Jameson is a talented performer whose stand-up material has been described as both life-affirming and painfully funny.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

The Hilton Hotel is based on Milton Streeet in Nottingham city centre.

Tickets are £8 advance (£10 on the door)

Tickets are available from www.ncfcomedy.co.uk