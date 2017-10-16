Cricketing duo are back on stage having a ball

Graeme Swann and Henry Blofeld will visit Nottingham Playhouse on October 26 as part of their latest UK tour, entitled Graeme Swann’s Great British Spin Off with Henry Blofeld: The Second Innings.

Following on from their hit 2016 tour, Graeme Swann, the Nottinghamshire and England spin bowling legend, and cricket’s best loved commentator, Henry Blofeld, are delighted to announce another UK tour.

Who better to discuss the trials and tribulations of Swanny’s illustrious career than the man who commentated on it every step of the way, and who better for Henry to pass on his pearls of wisdom to after 47 years in the TMS commentary box. Expect the sprinkler, red trousers, a review of the summer’s cricket, and expect to be laughing! This is an unmissable show full of surprises, anecdotes, impressions and more. One for all sports lovers alike.

Graeme retired from the game in 2013 after an illustrious career that sees him lie sixth on the list of England’s all-time wicket-takers. He made his test debut in 2008 having broken into the England squad in 1999, played in three Ashes series wins and helped England become the number one test side in the world in 2011. In the same year he became the top-ranked One Day International bowler and was part of the England side that clinched a first major world title in winning the 2010 World Twenty20.

Henry Blofeld’s rich, plummy tones are known and loved worldwide thanks to his extensive cricket commentary career on both television and radio. His theatre credits include a series of one man shows around the country, An Evening With Blowers and collaborations with John Bly and Peter Baxter including Memories of Test Match Special and Rogues on the Road.

The pair will also both be releasing brand new books this autumn – Henry’s on October 19, and Swanny’s book The Ashes; It’s All About The Urn is released on November 2 – shedding further light on their illustrious careers.

Whether a staunch cricket fan, a sometime sports-goer or somebody to whom The Oval remains a shape, Graeme Swann’s Great British Spin Off with Henry Blofeld: The Second Innings will be a fascinating, hilarious look back at one of the finest cricketers to grace the game; a man never afraid of expressing an opinion. Expect the sprinkler, expect red trousers and expect laughs – just don’t get too comfortable as you may well be hauled up on stage!

Call the box office on 0115 9419419 or go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk for ticket details.

Phot by Richard Lakos