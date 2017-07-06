Fun and games aplenty with The Play That Goes Wrong

There is still time for you to catch The Play That Goes Wrong, the West End’s Olivier Award winning box office hit, at the Theatre Royal Nottingham until Saturday, July 8, as part of its 2017 tour of the UK and Ireland.

Winning the 2014 Whatsonstage.com Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Broadway World UK Award for Best New Play and the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong is now enjoying its third year in the West End, where it continues to play to sold-out houses.

Licensed to 33 countries, it is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance and has since played to an audience of over half a million.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring.

The play introduces The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society who are attempting to put on a 1920s’ murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong… does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all the odds to get to their final curtain call.

Mischief Theatre was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. The company performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work.

Call the box office for ticket availability on 0115 9895555.

Photo by Helen Murray