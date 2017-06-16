Head through the looking glass at Palace with New Youth Theatre

New Youth Theatre members will be performing Through The Looking Glass at Mansfield Palace Theatre on June 20-21.

Follow Alice on a madcap musical journey and meet a cast of crazy colourful characters.

Alice is at home playing chess when suddenly she is drawn through the mirror into a strange world where her chess figures come to life.

Terrorised by the Red Queen, protected by the White Knight and hunted by the Jabberwock, she goes on a thrilling quest through the Forgotten Forest, meeting Humpty Dumpty, Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee, plus the Lion and the Unicorn along the way.

Join her on her adventure, packed full of songs, dancing and some crazy nonsense characters. This colourful production of Lewis Carroll’s famous tale is the perfect show for all ages – a classic tale with a new perspective!

In New Youth Theatre, children between the ages of 3-17 are taught how to develop and improve their performing arts skills while rehearsing for a fully staged musical each term.

This unique approach to musical theatre brings children of all ages together to enjoy learning new skills, have fun and be on-stage.

Call the box office for ticket details on 01623 633133.