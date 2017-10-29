Hear comic Acaster read from his new book

Rising stand-up star James Acaster brings his latest tour to Derby’s Guildhall on November 4, promoting his new book James Acaster’s Classic Scrapes.

James Acaster has been nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award five times and has appeared on primetime TV shows like Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo and Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central.

But behind the fame and critical acclaim is a man perpetually getting into trouble.

Whether it’s disappointing a skydiving instructor mid-flight, hiding from thugs in a bush wearing a bright red dress, or annoying the Kettering Board Games club, a didgeridoo-playing conspiracy theorist and some bemused Christians, James is always finding new ways to embarrass himself.

Appearing on Josh Widdicombe’s XFM radio show to recount these stories, the feature was christened James Acaster’s Classic Scrapes. Here, in James’s first book of the same name, he recounts these tales (including never-before-heard stories) along with self-penned drawings, in all their glorious stupidity. The book, published by Headline, is out now.

To accompany the book’s release, James will be heading out on an autumn UK book tour, visiting 28 venues to read sneak peek extracts taken from the book in his inimitable style.

For ticket details, call the box office on 01332 255800.

Photo credit: Pal Hansen