Home thoughts in new Neville Studio piece

Home is a brand new piece of theatre in the Neville Studio from July 20-22, directed by Fiona Buffini.

What does Home mean to you? A place you look forward to being in? A place you can’t wait to leave?

Thoughts and feelings from real Nottingham people about home have inspired this beautiful and funny piece of theatre, directed by Fiona Buffini (Kings, Mass Bolero, The Revenger’s Tragedy, Time and the Conways) in collaboration with Next Door Dance (The Beautiful Game).

Who does the washing up? Are you a clothes neatly folded or a thrown on the floor person? How does the home help you to unwind from a long day at work? Do you live in a showroom or in chaos?

All these questions and more are explored in an illuminating and enjoyable journey through the lives of Nottingham people.

Over 100 participants from all ages and backgrounds have contributed with their stories about what “home” means to them. Come along to experience these stories brought to life alongside a unique soundtrack – you might even hear some familiar voices.

Performance starts at 8pm.

Call the box office on 0115 9419419 or go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk