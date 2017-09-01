Search

Kids’ favourite to hit the stage at Theatre Royal

What The Ladybird Heard - Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks - Arts Depot, Finchley - 10 October 2013 Producers - Kenny Wax and Matthew Gregory Director - Graham Hubbard Designer - Bek Palmer actors include - David Heywood
What The Ladybird Heard - Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks - Arts Depot, Finchley - 10 October 2013 Producers - Kenny Wax and Matthew Gregory Director - Graham Hubbard Designer - Bek Palmer actors include - David Heywood

What The Ladybird Heard can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal, from January 18-21.

Hefty Hugh and Lanky Len have a cunning plan to steal the farmer’s fine prize cow. But they reckon without the tiniest, quietest creature of all: The Ladybird has a plan of her own! Families will enjoy this adaptation of the much-loved Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks’ colourful farmyard adventure.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Robert Workman