More thrills in store at Playhouse as season continues

The annual Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season continues at the first of its two temporary homes this summer, Nottingham Playhouse.

While major transformation work is carried out at the Royal Centre, the season is being performed elsewhere in the city.

The second of the three plays is Dangerous Corner, by JB Priestley, which is at Nottingham Playhouse from July 18-22.

A happy gathering of friends at a stylish country retreat is soon disrupted by a cigarette box and an ill-considered remark. Dangerous secrets are then exposed in Priestley’s fascinating play that combines murder mystery and psychological drama.

The season then concludes with Marie Lloyd and the Music Hall Murder, written by Karen Henson, which can be seen at The National Justice Museum in Nottingham from

July 25-29.

For ticket details, you can call 0115 9419419.