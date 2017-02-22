Mowgli and friends take to stage at Palace Theatre Mansfield

Calling wolf-cubs everywhere: The Jungle Book is getting the Oddsocks treatment and can be seen on Friday, February 24, at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.

This empowering story is guaranteed to warm hearts and lift spirits.

Enjoy the comical adventures of Mowgli the man cub as he battles to survive and become the leader of the pack.

Based on stories from The Jungle Book with a big helping of Oddsocks humour, Mowgli’s mates - Baloo the bear, Bagheera the panther and Kaa the python - all help to outwit his enemies and help him learn the law of the jungle.

Mixing it with madcap monkeys, escaping the crazy Cobra and seeing off the terrifying Tiger Shere Khan.

Music, muppetry, laughter and excitement are all mixed-up to make a memorable experience for the whole tribe.

Call box office on 01623 633133 or book online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk.