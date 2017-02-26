Near-the-knuckle humour with Chubby in Sutton

Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown is to perform in Sutton-in-Ashfield as part of his 40th anniversary comedy tour.

Britain’s lewdest, crudest and boldest comedian, he is set to entertain audiences nationwide with new dates added to his tour and can be seen at the Grosvenor Rooms, Sutton-in-Ashfield on March 24.

A firm advocate of no-holds-barred in comedy, Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown remains one of the UK’s most iconic, boundary-pushing comedians, testing the taboo and flirting with the forbidden.

Best known for his risqué humour and patchwork clown suit, the Yorkshire-born comedian is renowned for his old-school cheekiness and irreverent observations.

Beloved by fans for his tireless touring and energetic live shows, Roy Chubby Brown has made over 1,000 live appearances and performed in front of 1.5 million fans in a stand-up career spanning over 40 years.