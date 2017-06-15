Southwell staging for A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Southwell Minster is staging a first ever outdoor theatre event in collaboration with Handlebards Theatre Company on Thursday, June 22 in the beautiful setting of the education garden, next to the Archbishop’s Palace.

A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream is being brought to the cathedral by the four-strong troupes of cycling actors who carry with them on their bicycles all of the necessary set, props and costume ‘to perform extremely energetic, charmingly chaotic and environmentally sustainable Shakespeare plays across the globe.’

Shortlisted for The Stage Award 2017, the company specialise in outdoor theatre but are happy performing almost anywhere. While the all-male troupe are currently touring with A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Their all-female troupe are currently getting ready for their summer tour of As You Like It.

Marketing fficer Kathryn Anderson said: “Please do come and join us in what promises to be a magical evening as the company stage Shakespeare’s Midsummer’s Night Dream with a difference!”

The garden opens at 6pm and people are welcome to bring their own picnics. The production starts at 6.45pm. Refreshments will be available to purchase on the evening.

Ticket information can be found by emailing marketing@southwellminster.org.uk or at http://www.handlebards.com/tickets/a-midsummer-nights-dream-southwell-minster/