Sparkling new season in store at the Palace

After a successful 2016, Mansfield Palace Theatre’s varied programme of ballet, comedy, dance, drama, music, opera, family shows and variety acts will continue into 2017, ensuring the venue appeals to all age groups and tastes.

The new year begins with more panto – oh yes it does! The venue welcomes Westfield Folkhouse with the timeless classic Beauty and the Beast (January 7-14), followed by Hospitals Theatre Troupe who bring a giant of a pantomime, Jack & the Beanstalk (January 21-28.)

Steve Steinman returns by popular demand with Vampires Rock (February 4.) He also brings his brand new show, Iconic, (March 24) delivering the best soundtracks from some of the most famous movies over the past 40 years.

Music fans are in for a treat with glitz and glamour galore at Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular (February 10), One Night of Elvis (February 11) and Stand By Me – A Celebration of Ben E King & The Drifters (February 25). Original artists gracing the Palace Theatre stage include The Barron Knights (March 16) and Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers (March 23.) Grimethorpe Colliery Band present their 21st Anniversary Tour (March 25).

Join four of North East England’s leading champions of its musical heritage with The Pitmen Poets (February 12) as they celebrate the triumphs, tragedy, humour and hard times of the coal mining tradition.

The Good Old Days of Variety features The Grumbleweeds (March 15.) Music Hall Tavern comedy drag variety show is back for 2017, starring Paul Carroll as Mrs T (March 17.) The Circus of Horrors bring us a Never-Ending Nightmare, featuring an amazing amalgamation of bizarre, brave, and beautiful acts (March 18.)

The half term treat for families is The Sorcerer’s Apprentice so come along and follow Charlie’s journey to become a world-class magician (February 14.) Calling wolf-cubs everywhere, The Jungle Book will be swinging by Mansfield Palace Theatre (February 24). The final family treat for the season sees a classic story make its way off the page and onto the stage: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (March 14.)

Think Cirque du Soleil meets Magic Mike, and you have the all-male variety show Forbidden Nights, as seen on Britain’s Got Talent (February 21.) Dance of a different kind if presented by Ballet Theatre UK with Giselle (February 22.)

As always, an array of local talent will be showcased on stage starting with Mansfield Palace Senior Youth Theatre’s When Frankenstein Came to Matlock (February 8-9). Masque Productions invite you to the wedding of the year with Fur Coat and No Knickers (March 1-4.) Mansfield Operatic Society present the timeless musical Annie (March 7-12); New Youth Theatre presents Kiss Me Kate (March 21-22.) Funky Studios offer a very different piece of musical theatre with Spring Awakening (March 30-31,) a powerful musical celebrating youth and rebellion.

The season finishes with side-splitting laughter as Chris Ramsey (pictured) returns with his new stand up show, Is That Chris Ramsey? (March 26.)

For more details on future acts at the venue this coming season, you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk