TV star Cox brings science tour to Nottingham Arena

Professor Brian Cox will be bringing his eagerly-awaited tour to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on May 11.

The tour has been extended due to huge demand and the show will take audiences on a dazzling journey through space and time, delving into ‘high science’ and freewheeling on the edges of the known cosmos.

Whether an avid science reader or a total novice, Professor Brian Cox Live will test the limits of our knowledge and make highly complex ideas accessible to all.

Always captivating, continually surprising and forever pushing the boundaries, Professor Brian Cox takes science to a new dimension in this new stage show. Get up close and personal with the man himself with an interview hosted by his The Infinite Monkey Cage co-host Robin Ince.

Brian Cox is perhaps the world’s foremost communicator of all things scientific. His innate ability to make highly complex matters enormously entertaining and easy to contemplate has made his science television shows ground breaking in their audience reach and accessibility.

Brian Cox OBE is a British particle physicist and a Royal Society University Research fellow. He works on the ATLAS experiment at the Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland, and is a Professor at the University of Manchester.

He is best known to the public as the presenter of a number of science programs for the BBC, boosting the popularity of subjects such as astronomy and physics.

Tickets are priced at £33.60 and £44.80 (includes administration fee). For ticket availability, go to https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/briancox or via 0843 373 3000.