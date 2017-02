Toothless have a live date at The Bodega in Nottingham on their new UK tour.

Toothless is the solo project of Bombay Bicycle Club bassist Ed Nash.

His debut album, The Pace of Passing is out now, along with new single Sisyphus

Ed said: “It was only at the point when the band stopped that I decided to become a musician.”

He is at the Bodega on March 2.

Ticket details are at www.bodeganottingham.com