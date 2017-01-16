VIDEO: See Strictly Come Dancing champions performing live

Here’s your chance to see Strictly Come Dancing champions Ore Oduba and his dancing partner Joanne Clifton in a live version of the smash-hit television show.

The 2016 competition winners will be appearing at Sheffield Arena and Nottingham Motorpoint Arena with fellow celebs Louise Redknapp, Danny Mac, Ed Balls, Daisy Lowe and Lesley Joseph.

The pairings are Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton, Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse, Ore Oduba and Karen Clifton, Ed Balls and Katya Jones, Daisy Lowe and Aljaž Skorjanec; Lesley Joseph and Gorka Marquez.

Completing the line-up for group numbers and professional dances are six of this series’ fabulous professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Janette Manrara, AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt, Oksana Platero and Neil Jones.

The celebrities and professional dancers will be joining tour judges Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood (who also directs the show) and Karen Hardy, along with 2017 tour host, Anita Rani.

The judges will provide their invaluable wisdom, advice and scores at each performance on tour. But not only are the celebrities and their dance partners competing for the judges’ scores, they will also be battling to win votes from the arena audiences, who can text vote via their mobile phones and ultimately have the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour visits Sheffield Arena on January 25 and January 26 and Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on January 31 and February 1.

Tickets for Sheffield are priced from £39.20 to £72.80 including booking fee when booked online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or through the ticket hotline on 0114 256 56 56. Tickets booked in person at the arena box office are priced £36.75, £47.25 and £68.25 including booking fee.

Tickets for Nottingham cost £50.40 and £72.80 (includes administration fee), maximum of eight tickets per person. Tickets can be booked online at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/strictly2017 or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the arena box office.