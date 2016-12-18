What’s for dinner?

Satay chicken in Baby Gem lettuce cups
(Makes 15)
Ingredients
2tsp nut oil; 8 spring onions, 6 finely sliced, 2 reserved for decoration; 1-2tsp curry powder; 2 tbsp crunchy peanut butter; 200g cooked chicken, torn into bite sized pieces; 80g baby corn cut into ½ cm disks; 160ml chicken stock; 50g creamed coconut; 2tsp soy sauce; 200g cooked brown rice; 2 Baby Gem lettuce; small bunch of coriander; 1 lime cut in wedges.
Method
In a heavy bottom pan heat the oil and gently cook the sliced spring onions for 2 minutes. Add the curry powder and peanut butter, cook stirring for 1 minute then add chicken and baby corn. Stir to coat with the paste. Pour in stock, coconut milk and soy, stir and cook for 10 minutes. If the satay becomes too thick add more stock. Slice the two remaining spring onions then tear the leaves from the lettuce and arrange on a plate. When the satay is ready, spoon a little cooked rice into each lettuce leaf then top with satay, scatter with the spring onions, coriander leaves and squeeze over a few wedges of lime.