Acclaimed indie alt-folk band Wildwood Kin will play Nottingham’s Glee on their new UK tour later this year.

Their new single, Run, is out now and they will release their much-anticipated debut album Turning Tides on August 18.

They have earned plaudits from the likes of Jo Whiley, Mark Radcliffe, Steve Wright, Bob Harris and Jamie Cullum and having previously toured with Seth Lakeman and Ward Thomas.

Their Nottingham date is on November 8 and tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2sTS61h