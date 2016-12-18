Win! Tickets to see Bros at Nottingham Arena

Eighties heart-throbs Bros are playing live in Nottingham next August.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the gig.

Brothers Matt and Luke Goss announced the new tour earlier this year, their first live shows since 1989.

Propelled by their debut hit When Will I Be Famous, Bros ruled the world from 1987 to 1992 and re-wrote the pop history books.

Matt and Luke commented: “We’re so excited to play these shows, we wish it was next week.

