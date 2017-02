Sam Bailey brings her new tour to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall next month.

Fresh from starring in Chicago on stage, the X Factor winner and gold-selling artist is once again on the road to showcase her powerhouse voice.

The tour will coincide with the release of her new album, Sing My Heart Out.

Her Nottingham date is March 3, ticket details are on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk