A night of stand-up comedy at the Station Hotel promises an evening of laughter and unique talent

Hucknall's Station Hotel is set to host another night of stellar stand-up comedy on Friday 29th November, provided by Orange Top. Featuring a carefully curated line-up of comedians, this show promises a vibrant mix of humour, insight, and charisma that will keep audiences laughing all evening.

The show will be hosted by the renowned Nik Coppin, whose confident, amiable, and energetic style has won over audiences around the world. Nik’s experiences performing globally add an extra flair to his stage presence, making him the perfect MC to guide the evening’s entertainment.

The opener, London-based comedian Sachin Kumarendran, brings fresh talent to the stage, having won the WOW Award for Best Debut Show at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe. His insightful humor has quickly gained him acclaim on the comedy circuit, promising a hilarious start to the night.

Joining the lineup is Rik Goodman, a unique anti-comedy performer known for his unconventional style that challenges typical stand-up formats. Rik’s performance will offer audiences something truly different, as he cleverly flips comedy conventions with his one-of-a-kind approach.

29th November - Comedy Night Station

Gurps Cheema, an Italian/Indian comedian from Birmingham, will add his sharp observations on modern issues with stories about his multicultural background. Known for blending witty insights on generational and social topics, Gurps brings a distinctive, thought-provoking style to the lineup.

The headliner for the evening is yet to be announced, ensuring an element of surprise that fans of live comedy are sure to appreciate.

Tickets for this unmissable night of comedy are available through www.orangetop.co.uk. Doors open at 8:00 pm, with the show starting promptly at 8:30 pm. This event is a fantastic opportunity for locals and visitors alike to enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with humor and personality.