Acclaimed Scottish artist Kathryn Joseph announces Nottingham date as part of new autumn UK tour

Kathryn Joseph

Acclaimed Scottish artist Kathryn Joseph has confirmed a Nottingham date as part of her newly-announced autumn 2025 UK headline tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acclaimed Glasgow-based singer-songwriter will play Nottingham Metronome on 22nd October, with tickets on-sale now via www.kathrynjoseph.co.uk

Since winning the Scottish Album Of The Year award in 2015 for her debut record, Kathryn Joseph’s music has evolved from intimate and delicate to something altogether more intense, skilfully combining raw emotion with piano, keyboards and electronic elements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joined by longtime collaborator Lomond Campbell for these new live dates, Joseph ventures into darker, more experimental territory, marking a pivotal shift in her artistry as she invites fans into a space where vulnerability and beauty collide in profoundly moving music.

Joseph's new album WE WERE MADE PREY. dances on the knife-edge: of action versus inaction, of want versus wanting, of self-fulfilment versus shame. Continuing her creative partnership withproducer Lomond Campbell, recording took place in the remote Black Bay Studios on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides last winter.

Joseph’s fourth long-player is both a reaction to and reprieve for the animal within. Eleven songs that accept her whole being, with all its hunger, lust and rage, and its devastating tenderness too. Through her hunt for answers to punishing choices, “the kind that can absolutely f**k up your life,” the Glasgow-based singer-songwriter has come out the other side with something new to say.

Joseph’s pursuit of truth is the red thread that winds through each of her albums. It’s there among the agonising beauty of bones you have thrown me and blood i have spilled, her Scottish Album of the Year Award-winning debut. It’s there, too, in 2018’s from when i wake the want is, sewn into the primal grief and grasping of the songs. And it made its presence felt again in 2022’s for you who are the wronged, her powerful exploration of abuse in all its twisted shapes and guises, acclaimed for its “luminous brand of minimalism” (Pitchfork) and as “an outright masterpiece of emptiness and full-to-bursting-ness at the same time” (The Quietus).

This newly-announced UK headline tour follows a run of European shows this summer as special guest of labelmates (and Rock Action Records label bosses) Mogwai.