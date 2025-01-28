An evening of mediumship in Hucknall

By Sandra Downs
Contributor
Published 28th Jan 2025, 10:10 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 10:22 BST
Students working with different aspects of mediumshipStudents working with different aspects of mediumship
Students working with different aspects of mediumship
Psychometry, photo reading and flower reading

Join us on Sunday 2nd February, at 6.30pm till 7.45pm at The Bowman, Nottinghamshire Road, Hucknall, as our students deliver a demonstration of mediumship using flowers, photos and objects such as jewellery.

We ask that if bringing photos that everyone in the photo must be in the spirit world or photos will be rejected.

Please order drinks at the bar then head upstairs for the service.

Tea coffee and biscuits are provided

