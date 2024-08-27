An hour of mediumship events
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Saturday 31st August at 2pm, an hour of Mediumship with Mary Patman. £3 (Hucknall)
Sunday 1st September at 6pm an hour of Mediumship with Heather Huxley £3 (kirkby in Ashfielf)
Friday 6th September, at 6pm a Special evening of Mediumship with Margret Pearson £3 (kirkby)
Saturday 7th September at 2pm an hour of Mediumship with Sandra Downs and Heather Huxley £3 (Hucknall)
Sunday 8th September at 6pm an hour of Mediumship with Steve Armstrong£3 (Kirkby)
Friday 13th September at 6pm an hour of Reiki (Kirkby) £5
Saturday 14th September at 2pm an hour of mediumship with Louise Lane £3 (Hucknall)
Sunday 15th September at 2pm an hour of Mediumship with Trish Barker££ ( Kirkby)
Friday 20th September at 6.30pm till 9pm a Paranormal night See poster for details £10
Saturday 21st September at 2pm an hour of Mediumship with Amy Amos£3 (Hucknall)
Sunday 22nd at 6pm an hour of Mediumship with Nina Roberts £3 (Kirkby)
Saturday 28th September at 2pm an hour of Mediumship with Pam Brooks £3 (Hucknall)
Sunday 29th September at 6pm an hour of Mediumship with Helen Grieves (£3 Kirkby )
For more information on events,prices and places, please follow us on Facebook, 2020 spirithub
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.