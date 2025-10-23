Award-winning comedy line-up comes to Hucknall next year

Hucknall’s most established comedy night is back — and it’s bigger than ever. Orange Top Comedy returns to The Station Hotel on Friday 6th February, bringing with it a stellar line-up of professional comedians more often seen on the national circuit and at major festivals.

After a run of sold-out shows, this award-winning night promises another evening of top-class stand-up, laughter, and local atmosphere. Early bird tickets are available for just £10 if purchased before 31st December (rising to £15 thereafter). Tickets can be bought at the bar or online at www.orangetop.co.uk.

Your Host: Martin Davis

An international comedy force, Martin Davis has been described as “electric, sharp, and utterly fearless.” A whirlwind of wit and energy, Davis has performed at top clubs including The Comedy Store, The Glee Club, and Jongleurs, and has hosted shows across the globe.

“Hilarious… Davis whisks inconsequential exchanges into an electrified atmosphere.” – Chortle

Seen on BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and BBC Radio 4, Philip Simon is a multi-award-winning comedian and writer, with credits including Mock The Week and Taskmaster. He’s also the co-host of the hit podcast Jew Talkin’ To Me?

Recent accolades include:

Best Children’s Show – Buxton Fringe 2024

– Buxton Fringe 2024 UK Pun Off Champion – Edinburgh Fringe 2023

– Edinburgh Fringe 2023 Best Compere – Pegasus Comedy 2023

“Philip Simon is never less than hilarious.” – The Stage

Opening Act: Kevin Daniel

A fast-rising star on the UK circuit, Kevin’s sharp storytelling and natural stage presence have earned him the Silver Stand Up Award (Leicester Comedy Festival 2024). He’s also supported big names like Fiona Allen, Nathan Caton and Jack Gleadow.

Middle Spots: Debbie Holt & Chris Richmond

Debbie Holt – A refreshing new voice in comedy, Debbie is quickly gaining attention for her unique style and clever, offbeat humour.

– A refreshing new voice in comedy, Debbie is quickly gaining attention for her unique style and clever, offbeat humour. Chris Richmond – Known for his cheeky, gag-packed routines, Chris is a resident MC for Sweetshop Comedy’s charity nights and another exciting act to watch.

With previous shows selling out well in advance, organisers are urging fans to secure tickets early.

🎤 Orange Top Comedy

📅 Friday 6th February

📍 The Station Hotel, Hucknall

🎟️ Early bird £10 (before 31st Dec), £15 thereafter