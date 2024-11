Join our 12 week course and development your skills

Ever wanted to train to be a medium?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 12 week awareness course that will go on to a development course, is taking place at The Green Dragon in Hucknall.

The course covers how to connect with the clairs and find out what psychic abilities you have.

Starts Sunday, 24th November, 11am till 12.30pm.

Cost is £4 per person per session.