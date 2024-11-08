Binks Yard brings French chic to Notts with ultimate Beaujolais Day wine party

This November, Nottingham food, leisure and entertainment destination Binks Yard is hosting the ultimate Beaujolais Nouveau Day celebration, with a French inspired three-course all-day brunch and wine party, featuring a selection of delicious food and lots of fun surprises along the way.

In honour of the annual international event which each year sees people across the world raise a glass in celebration of the release of France’s renowned wine Beaujolais Nouveau, the Binks Beaujolais Brunch will take place from 10:30am to 5.00pm on Thursday 21 November.

Guests are invited to grab their berets and dress to impress for a ‘French Chic’ best dressed competition, before embarking on a day of lively entertainment, flowing wine and live music. Wine lovers will also be treated to a glass of Beaujolais Nouveau or a Kir Royale champagne cocktail on arrival, followed by a French themed three-course menu.

Ben Hicklin, head of events at Binks Yard said: “Beaujolais Nouveau Day is a tradition that’s been celebrated all over the world for centuries, and we’re excited to be bringing the spirit of the popular international event to Nottingham, offering a new and exciting experience for our guests.

“As well as its love of wine, France is well known for being leaders in fashion, so we’re inviting guests to channel their inner French chic and bring their style A-game for the chance to win our ‘best dressed’ competition. It’s set to be an exciting day and a really fun homage to Beaujolais Day, with lots of treats throughout, including live entertainment, party games, plenty of laughs, live music and of course lots of free-flowing wine during the ultimate Binks Yard wine party.”

Dishes on the brunch menu include a selection of delicacies including a baked camembert to share, chicken liver parfait, moules marinière, beef Bourguignon and tart au citron or apple tart tatin to finish.

Ben added: “For us, Beaujolais Day is just as much about celebrating French culture through delicious food as it is about the wine. And, as such, we’ve created an eclectic brunch menu that is sure to transport our guests to the French vineyards where the wine that we’re celebrating is produced. Whether you love cheese and wine, or are a fan of classic French cuisine such as our beef Bourguignon, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So, don your berets as we celebrate this special day in true Binks style.”

Traditionally Beaujolais Nouveau Day takes place on the third Thursday in November, when the French region of Beaujolais celebrates the year’s harvest of the fresh and fruity wine. Made from Gamay grapes, it is also known as the ‘world's fastest wine’ due to its short fermentation process of just six to eight weeks. For further information and to book tickets for the Beaujolais Brunch experience go to, https://binksyard.com/event/beaujolais-day/ To find out more about other events on at Binks Yard, go to https://binksyard.com/live/