Bulwell: Abby named Woman of the Year at slimming group after losing more than seven stone

Before Abby lost 7 half stone.

A Bulwell woman has been named Woman of the Year at her slimming group after shedding more than seven stone.

Abby Davis made the decision to start making changes back in October 22 after heath began to suffer.

She said: “October 22 is, I suppose, you might say is when my journey began.

"I started following Slimming World at home the best I could without actually going, because my self confidence was low and my crippling social anxiety would not allow me to join a group.

"I thought if I could do it at home successfully then I may, in time be able to join a group.

"I suppose in my head I had a lot of misconceptions about what going to a group would be like, In reality it is nothing like how I had imagined.

“I stood on the analogue scales and wanted to cry as I saw the dial spin all the way round and beyond the last number.

"This was no good, so I got some digital scales which went up to 30 stone.

"I came home and stood on them to see I was coming in at just over 22st the heaviest I’d ever been.

"My health was paying dearly for all the extra weight.

"I wasn’t well before the weight gain with severe eosinophilic asthma, having been in ICU on life support on three occasions.

"Alongside that, I have osteoporosis, borderline diabetic, high blood pressure, insulin driven Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, advanced endometriosis and severe social anxiety, and BPD but having all these illnesses and carrying that much extra weight was making everything a million times worse and harder.

"Just breathing normally as a 22st woman is hard enough so now imagine climbing stairs, having a bath or shower or going shopping.

"I knew I had to do something.

“So here my journey began, 22st 3lb was my start point, I followed recipes and read books that I had managed to get hold of.

“I realised, I actually enjoyed fresh food and cooking, far more than the stuff I had been eating.

"I weighed myself once a week and sure enough the weight started dropping off.

“By the last week of February 2023, I decided I was confident enough in myself to join a small group.

"It was such a friendly welcoming group and with the right tools it made life so much easier than trying to do it blindly.

"I had all the latest books and correct syn values, I knew what syn allowance I could have against my weight and not to mention healthy extra allowances which I didn’t even know were a thing until I joined.

“As part of your membership you also get access to the Slimming World App, which has a scanner so you can check syns whilst out shopping instead of having to guess, like I was.

"There is a food planner, recipes and so much more available at your fingertips.

“Food optimising really is easy, you never go hungry and don’t have to feel like your depriving yourself of anything.

“Unfortunately after a few weeks my group had to close so I decided to transfer to a group in Bulwell on a Friday morning, which turned out to be closer for me.

"Two of my friends had transferred there, the group was a lot larger in numbers so it took me three attempts to get through the door due to social anxiety and sheer panic attacks outside.

"But my friends Donna, Sophie and their friend Kimberley saw me and took care of me.

“All the panic was for nothing though, as despite the size of the group it’s actually awesome.

"Tracy Hickman, our consultant is so friendly and welcoming and very quickly I was making friends in group which extended to being friends outside the group.

“So far I’ve lost seven-and-a-half stone and I’m only a stone-and-a-half away from my original target.

"But I’m thinking I might change that because in all honesty I never really expected to get close to target and so now I am, I think maybe I can do another two stone lower.

“Life is different after losing the weight.

"I still have most of my illnesses and they’re not going anywhere, no matter how much weight I lose.

"However, that said I no longer have insulin resistant PCSOS, my borderline diabetes is returned to completely normal range, which wouldn’t have been possible without Slimming World.

My lungs will never be normal, It’s just a fact, but what is also a fact is that it’s easier to fight for breath on bad days with seven-and-a-half stone gone forever.

"When I’m having an asthma attack now, I don’t worry, I might have a heart attack or stroke at the same time.

The weight loss also means the operation I need for my endometriosis is safer to proceed with now.

"I’m going to keep on going because the less I weigh the better my chances of survival.

When I started this journey my dress size was 24-26.

"I’m now size 14 and I’m feeling pretty great.”

If anyone is wondering if they should go to Slimming World or if Slimming World will work for them.

“I’ve never seen anyone do Slimming World and not lose weight – the only regret I have is that I didn’t join sooner!

“Last August I was awarded woman of the year in group and to say I was shocked is an understatement.

"I feel honoured that members feel I inspire them on their own journeys too

"I will always be there to support anyone who feels stuck because I know what it is to struggle.

"And I just want everyone to succeed and get where they want to be.

The group is held on a Friday mornings Ravensworth Road Methodist Church in Bulwell with sessions at 7.30am or 9am – contact Tracy on 0776 2762059 for more information.