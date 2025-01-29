Challenge yourself for Rainbows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Hucknall looking for a challenge for 2025 can take inspiration from Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

The charity has launched some of its events for the year, which will all raise funds for babies, children and young people with serious and terminal illnesses.

From half marathons to skydives and abseils to It’s a Knockout, Rainbows has something for everyone.

Some of the scheduled events include the Leicestershire Half Marathon, where Rainbows has been announced as the 2025 charity partner; two skydives in Nottingham; It’s a Knockout in Leicestershire; the Derby Abseil and the Loughborough Santa Run.

Derby Abseil

People can also take on a range of organised half marathons, such as the Great North Run, and raise money for Rainbows.

Claire Hoggan, Rainbows Senior Events Officer said: “January is a great time to sign up to an event and kick start the new year. We have lots of fun events and challenges for the year and we think there is something for everyone. All money raised at our events goes to helping hundreds of families through their most difficult times whether that is at the hospice, in hospital or at home.”

To find out more, visit rainbows.co.uk/events