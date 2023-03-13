Charity skydive for Royal British Legion Women’s Section Hucknall branch

The branch fundraises for men and women who have served and of the widows, children and dependants of those who have served in the British Navy, Army, Air Force and Auxiliary Forces, or in the Mercantile Marine afloat in hostile waters, or any member of Voluntary Aid Societies.

This event will take place on Friday, June 2, from 11am-noon, at Langar Nottingham. Everyone is invited to come and watch, but if you miss it, it will be recorded.

A tandem skydive.

The pair said: “So please can everyone dig deep into your pockets to sponsor us, it doesn’t matter how much, it all adds up.

“We have set up online donations through PayPal – Friends & Family payment only – to [email protected], or, if you prefer cash just pass to any member of the Women’s Section or message admin on the Facebook page.”

