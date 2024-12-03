Christmas days out that will have the whole family jumping for joy

RedKangaroo Nottingham

Over the festive season, parents are looking for ways to keep their children entertained and give them an outlet for their extra excitement in the lead-up to the big day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RedKangaroo in Bulwell is hosting a special one-off Christmas party and offering a bounce pass so you can keep coming back over the school holidays and let the kids loose on interconnected trampolines, a wipeout game, a mega Ninja Warrior course, three gigantic foam pits, a slam dunk arena, and mega inflatable area!

On Friday, December 20, RedKangaroo is hosting the Kanga Night Before Christmas from 6pm to 8pm, where bouncers can expect two hours of festive fun, a DJ playing Christmas tunes all night long and games with prizes to be won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £21 and cover entry, a hotdog (vegan version available) and unlimited squash.

RedKangaroo Nottingham

Meanwhile, RedKangaroo's jingle jump pass will let you visit the venue on any five weekdays between December 23 and January 6, when the park is open, giving you plenty of ways to extend the festivities and burn off excess energy.

The pass costs £30, making each jump session just £6, which works out to be a significant saving compared to the usual session cost of £12.

To help families get a headstart on Christmas shopping, RedKangaroo is also offering a 20 per cent discount on gift vouchers purchased in its Black Friday deals.

Find out more or book tickets here redkangaroo.co.uk