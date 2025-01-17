Couples invited to plan their perfect day the Cleaver & Wake way at its annual wedding open event in Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Midlands couples planning their special day can discover everything that Nottingham’s lavish city centre wedding venue and events space, Upstairs at Cleaver & Wake, has to offer as its annual wedding open day returns for 2025.

Based on the top floor of fine dining destination, Cleaver & Wake, the free-to-attend event takes place in two sessions, from 11am to 12:30pm, and from 12:30pm to 2pm on Sunday 19 January.

The day will offer the opportunity for couples to be to meet the venue’s specially curated selection of local suppliers, with florists, photographers, beauty experts, musicians and more in attendance.

They’ll also be able to soak up plenty of inspiration for their big day, with the stunning top-floor space dressed exquisitely with a range of tastefully designed ceremony table set-ups.

Meanwhile, the talented in-house chef team will be on hand to ensure guests don’t miss out on the full Cleaver & Wake experience during their visit. Showcasing some delicious bites from their menu, this will be the perfect taste of Cleaver & Wake for couples looking to secure their special date.

Liam Morgan, business development manager at Cleaver & Wake said: “We’re extremely proud of our wedding offering here at Upstairs at Cleaver & Wake. There really is nowhere else like it in the region, presenting a luxurious experience for couples but with that chic city-centre edge, and the exquisite food offering that has firmly cemented Cleaver & Wake as a go-to destination for food lovers across the East Midlands.

“We understand how important the big day really is for couples, and how stressful the lead up and planning stages can be. In working with trusted suppliers who are the experts in what they do, we’re able to offer support for this, taking the pressure away with our ‘one stop shop’ approach. At our open day, attendees can take full advantage of everything we have on offer.

“We’re inviting all those looking to make their wedding the best it can be to come and join us for a day of excellent food, brilliant suppliers and everything they need to make their special day one to remember.”

The day will feature a range of hand-picked suppliers – with everything couples need for the big ‘I do’ all under one roof.

A selection of the suppliers set to attend on the day include: Paul Smith Refinist Event Design Scent With Love Florist Luxbooth Photobooth and Tone Charlotte Tilbury Mon Amie Hair Reiss Clothing Shade Bridal Clare Ellen Studio (Cakes and Patisserie) Studio Cakes Hugh Boyd Photography Jam Illustrations Castle House Accommodation Wedding singer, Jessica Clarke-Wheatley Singer and guitarist, Heather Flint Boho Sahara (Hand-crafted Homeware and Fashion).

Attendees who fall in love with the space and make a booking will also be treated to an exclusive wedding open day offer of a complimentary wedding ceremony if they book their special day at Upstairs at Cleaver & Wake.

The venue’s expert team will also be on hand to provide insights and answer any questions, drawing upon their years of experience in supporting couples to ensure their weddings run as smoothly as possible.

Entry is free, but guests must register their interest.

To register, head to https://www.gigantic.com/wedding-open-day-tickets/nottingham-upstairs-at-cleaver-wake/2025-01-19-11-00 or for any further information, email [email protected]