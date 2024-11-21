Experience the Magic of Christmas with Visit Nottinghamshire’s Festive Competitions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire is the place to be this holiday season, offering two amazing opportunities to experience the magic of Christmas in style.

Visit Nottinghamshire invites both visitors and locals to enter two exclusive competitions for a chance to win unforgettable Christmas weekends in Nottingham city centre and the legendary Sherwood Forest.

These competitions not only showcase Nottinghamshire’s diverse attractions but also help drive awareness and footfall to local businesses, hotels, restaurants, and iconic landmarks. By promoting unique festive experiences, Visit Nottinghamshire aims to highlight the region as a must-visit holiday destination. Don’t miss your chance to celebrate the season in true Nottinghamshire style and support local businesses at the same time.

Christmas in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Win a Christmas Weekend in Nottingham for two:

Immerse yourself in the festive charm of Nottingham city centre with a dazzling prize package designed for a couple’s ultimate Christmas escape.

The lucky winners will enjoy:

– A luxurious overnight stay at the contemporary Leonardo Hotel Nottingham, ideally located in the heart of the city, on Saturday, December 14th, 2024.– Free access to Nottingham Winter Wonderland, featuring ice skating on the Sky Skate Ice Path, entry to the Alpine Ice Bar, and a magical market experience.– A festive dinner for two at the iconic Cosy Club, serving seasonal delights in a historic venue.Explore Nottingham’s acclaimed Christmas Market and find perfect gifts among twinkling lights and festive cheer, all within walking distance of your hotel.

How to Enter

Enter the competition by sharing your answer to this question: “What excites you about visiting Nottingham?” Submissions are open from 9:00 AM on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024, to 11:59 PM on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024.

Win a Christmas Weekend in Sherwood Forest for families.

Discover the magic of Christmas in the legendary Sherwood Forest with an unforgettable family weekend getaway.

The winners will enjoy:

– Two nights in a luxurious Glamping Bothy Pod at Sherwood Pines Campsite on December 7th-8th, 2024, complete with cosy comforts, a log-burning fire, and a dog-friendly setup.– Admission to the brand-new Christmas Light Trail at Light Post Farm, including a mini Christmas market, gingerbread decorating, and festive treats.– A visit to Rufford Abbey Country Park, featuring: Santa’s Grotto, where children can meet Santa and take home a special gift. A complimentary breakfast and festive Elf Garden Trail for the whole family.Create cherished holiday memories in one of the UK’s most iconic settings, filled with winter magic and seasonal surprises.

How to Enter

Enter the competition by answering this question: “What excites you about visiting Sherwood Forest?” Submissions are open from 9:00 AM on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024, to 11:59 PM on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024.

Important Details for Both Competitions

Winners will be selected at random and notified by Wednesday, November 27th, 2024. Participants must be aged 18 or older to enter. Full terms and conditions for both competitions are available on the Visit Nottinghamshire website.

Enter both competitions here: