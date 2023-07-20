Barbie and Ken are in the pink as new film hits big screen at Arc Cinema in Hucknall

See Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the new film Barbie at Hucknall's Arc Cinema from this weekend.

This live-action family comedy sees the pair starring as the iconic Mattel dolls Barbie and Ken.

After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness in a movie that is directed by Greta Gerwig.

With Helen Mirren as the narrator, the movie also features other star names including America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and Kate McKinnon, to name just a few.

Still wowing family audiences at the Arc is Elemental, with plenty more chances for you to see this hit movie over the next week.

In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: How much they actually have in common.

Meanwhile Indy and friends are still up to their necks in thrilling adventure in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, the fifth outing in this beloved swashbuckling series of films starring Harrison Ford that began way back in 1981 with Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

Film times for the week (Friday, July 21 to Thursday, July 27 – film times are subject to change):

The Arc Cinema in Hucknall has plenty for film fans of all ages to enjoy over the coming week.

BARBIE (12A): Fri 11:00 (parent and baby screening), 13:10, 15:35, 17:30, 18:05, 19:05, 20:10, 21:30; Sat 13:00, 14:10, 15:30, 17:30, 20:10; Sun 11:30, 13:15, 14:00, 16:00, 17:45, 20:10; Mon 11:30, 12:30, 15:20, 17:50, 20:20; Tue & Wed 11:30, 13:00, 14:00, 15:30, 17:55, 20:20; Thu 11:30, 12:35, 14:00, 17:55, 20:20

ELEMENTAL (PG): Fri 13:15; Sat 11:05, 11:45, 15:00; Sun 10:45, 12:55, 15:20; Mon 11:00, 12:55, 14:00; Tue - Thu 11:15, 12:00, 14:00

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY (12A): Fri 13:30; Sat 11:45; Sun 10:30; Mon 13:35; Tue - Thu 20:20

SILVER SCREEN: NT LIVE – THE BEST OF ENEMIES (12A): Thu 15:00.

KIDS CLUB: MY FAIRY TROUBLEMAKER (U): Fri-Wed 11:00