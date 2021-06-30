Fast and Furious 9 brings explosive action to Arc Cinema Hucknall - review

Fast and Furious 9

But, if truth be told, a couple of the more recent instalments in the long-running saga have somewhat lost their way.

Fortunately, Fast and Furious 9 (F9) gets the silver screen juggernaut back on the right road and purring like some of the souped up supercars at the heart of the action.

Once again taking the wheel is Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto – a thuggish street-racing mechanic turned super spy. But this time he is forced to look at himself in the mirror and face a past he thought he had buried.

It all starts when his peaceful off-the-grid lifestyle is cracked wide open when the airplane of Mr Nobody (Kurt Russell) is attacked in pursuit of a weapon that could bring the globe to his knees.

It turns out one of the masterminds behind the attack is none other than his brother, Jakob (WWE star John Cena).

Their rift, which stretches back to the death of their father in a car-racing fireball, is as wide as ever as they battle through one incredible car-chase to another featuring everything from armoured vehicles to super-powered magnets.

And when you think you’ve seen it all…...the action even heads into outer space!

Packed with crowd-pleasing, high-octane action and plenty of plot twists (even if they are predictable), this is a must-see for fans of the Fast genre.