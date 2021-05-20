Peter Rabbit 2

The venue, which has finally brought the former Byron cinema building off High Street back to life, has had a rollercoaster ride since being launched.

Repeatedly mothballed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, times have been tough.

But The Arc is already a prime entertainment venue in the town, with a dedicated crew of staff led by manager Mark Gallagher.

Arc Cinema Hucknall

And it returned with a bang this week with a full bill of movies – and the popcorn-make in full flow – to whet the appetite of town movie-goers.

At the top of the offering is the long-awaited family flick Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

A follow-up to the 2018 original, it is easy to see why it shot straight to the top of the UK box office as hundreds of cinemas opened their doors on Monday.

The (fluffy) tale follows the latest adventure of Peter, voiced by James Corden, and his animal and extended human family. But Beatrix Potter this is not.

The plot picks up at the marriage of Bea (Rose Byrne) Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson) – a couple who have found (albeit low-level) fame by publishing a book about their rabbit friends.

But soon word spreads and a big-time publisher wants to take that story and turn it into a best-selling phenomenon, but selling out the ethos in the process.

Part of that plan includes portraying Peter as ‘the bad seed’, something our chief protagonist takes umbrage to, forcing him into the welcoming arms of a Gloucester street gang of disaffected creatures.

The high-jinx that follows is surprisingly funny, with something for all ages, including great skits that include a ‘whack-a-mole’ game in recycling bins, an Oliver!-esque burglary and an action-packed heist at a farmers’ market.

This is the pre-cursor to Peter’s voyage of discovery to what is most important in his life.

This is definitely one for the family and comes highly recommended.