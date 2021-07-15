Hucknall's Arc Cinema showtimes: new movies Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Croods: A New Age and The Forever Purge open

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The High Street multiplex is certainly aiming to hit a slam dunk with the arrival of basketball and animation crossover Space Jam: A New Legacy.

For in the main foyer on Saturday and Sunday afternoon there will be a basketball hoop set up and, with every Kids Combo sold (popcorn, Haribo and Fruit Shoot), children can have a go getting a slam dunk.

In return there will be movie stickers for everyone who has a go and the future NBA stars will be entered into a prize draw to win the basketball stand, worth £60.

The Croods: A New Age

The film itself is a sequel to the 1996 hit Space Jam and stars NBA hero LeBron James as a fictionalised version of himself as he joins timeless cartoon Bugs Bunny in a bid to rescue his son.

A live action and animation mash-up, packed with Looney Tunes favourites, this is sure to be a family favourite.

Sequels are the order of the week with the other two new movies also fall into that category, but couldn’t be more different.

The first is another animation feast provided by The Croods: A New Age, a follow-up to the 2013 original.

The Forever Purge

It tells the tale of prehistoric dad Grug trying to lead his family to a brighter future in increasingly turbulent times.

In a complete 180-degree turn, the final new film of the trio is

Show times for the week ahead from Friday July 16 to Thursday July 22 are as follows:

Black Widow (12A)

Friday 13:05, 14:35, 17:20, 20:05; Sat & Sun 11:20, 13;00, 15:25, 18:05, 20:30; Mon-to-Thurs 12:20, 15:30, 17:15, 20:05

Kids’ club – Daisy Quokka: The World’s Scariest Animal (U)

Sat & Sun 10:55

Fast & Furious 9 (12A)

Fri 20:05; Sat & Sun 20:15; Mon-to-Thurs 20:05

Peter Rabbit 2 (U)

Fri 15:50; Sat & Sun 13:50; Mon-to-Thurs 15:50

Space Jam: A New Legacy (U)

Fri 12:00, 14:25, 16:50, 19:35; Sat & Sun 11:20, 12:55, 15:55, 18:20, 20:45; Mon-to-Thurs 11:20, 12:50, 15:20, 17:50, 20:20

The Croods 2: A New Age (U)

Fri 14:05, 16:10. 18:15; Sat & Sun 11:00, 14:10, 16:15, 18:15; Mon-to-Thurs 11:10, 13:50, 15:10, 18:15

The Forever Purge (15)

Fri 12:20, 17:50, 20:20; Sat & Sun 15:50, 18:15, 20:50; Mon-to-Thurs 13:15, 17:50, 20:20

Film times can be subject to change.