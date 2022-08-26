Idris Elba’s Beast roars into Hucknall's Arc Cinema – plus film times for the week
Blockbusters continue to grace the big screen at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema with Beast, starring Idris Elba, the latest to roar into the High Street venue.
The pulse-pounding thriller centres on a father and his two teenage daughters, who find themselves hunted by a rogue lion.Elba plays Dr Nate Samuels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve.
But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when the lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them.
Listings for Beast and other movies from Friday, August 26 to Thursday, September 1:
ANDRÉ RIEU’S 2022 MAASTRICHT CONCERT: HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN (U):
Sat 19:00; Sun 15:00.
BEAST (15)
Fri 13:40, 15:15, 17:45, 20:20; Sat 13:10, 14:45, 16:50, 20:10; Sun 13:25, 15:50, 18:20, 20:20; Mon-to-Wed 13:15, 15:15, 17:55, 20:15; Thu 13:35, 15:15, 18:00, 20:15.
BULLET TRAIN (15)
Fri & Sat 17:30; Sun 17:55, 20:05; Mon-to-Wed 15:15.
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER PETS (PG)
Fri & Sat 11:00, 13:20, 15:45; Sun 11:15, 13:35, 15:30; Mon-to-Wed 11:20, 13:40, 15:20; Thu 11:20 13:40 15:40.
DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO (12A)
Fri 11:25; Sat 11:10; Sun 11:15 Mon-to-Wed 11:00; Thu 11:20.
FISHERMAN’S FRIEND: ONE AND ALL (12A)
Fri 12:50, 19:35; Sat 15:40 18:00; Sun 17:55; Mon-to-Wed 12:50, 17:40, 19:35; Thu 12:50 17:25 19:35.
MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U)
Fri 11:00, 13:00, 15:40; Sat 11:10, 12:45; Sun 11:15, 12:45, 15:55; Mon-to-Wed 11:15, 13:15, 16:00; Thu 11:10, 13:00, 16:00.
ORPHAN: FIRST KILL (15)
Fri 18:05, 20:10; Sat 18:05, 20:25; Sun 17:50, 20:25; Mon-to-Wed 18:00, 20:00; Thu 18:00, 19:50.
PRIDE (15)
Fri 15:00; Sat and Sun 13:20.
THE INVITATION (15)
Fri 17:20, 19:50; Sat 15:15, 20:20; Sun 20:35; Mon-to-Thu 17:20, 20:05.
KIDS’ CLUB:
EVEN MICE BELONG IN HEAVEN
Fri-to-Thu 11:00.
Screening times can alter, to buy tickets and for more information, click here.