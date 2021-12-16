Spider-Man: No Way Home opens at Hucknall's Arc Cinema and it is an action-packed must-see

No Way Home is a must for all Spider-Man fans says the Dispatch reviewer. Photo: Getty Images

And all boxes are ticked, and more, when it comes to the latest Spider-Man movie, the third starring Tom Holland, which opened at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week.

Another instalment in the magnificent Marvel Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up the action after Peter Parker’s secret identity is revealed to the world at the climax of Spider-Man: Far From Home at the hands of Mysterio.

It's a tough challenge to write a review of a film that has so many twists, turns and fantastic hidden surprises without incurring the wrath of the spoiler police.

But here goes…..

We’re on safe ground with some of the detai. After all, a fair bit has been revealed in the trailers, watched by fans of the web-slinger millions of times online.

Parker, desperate to get his – and his friends’ – lives back on track turns to Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

He convinces the ‘wizard’ to cast a spell to make everyone forget his real identity.

But, to no-one’s surprise, something goes wrong, sending the world into a bizarre tailspin that involves the revival of some of Spidey’s most feared adversaries.

But is everything as it seems? Who can Spider-Man trust? Has he made the right decisions and can he live with the consequences?