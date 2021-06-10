WIN family ticket to Hucknall's Arc Cinema - and check out show times for coming week

Raya and the Last Dragon

And to celebrate this, the Dispatch has teamed up with the four-screen High Street cinema to offer the chance to win a family ticket to a movie of your choice each week.

The competition will be a staple of this new cinema page, which will also feature showtimes for the coming week at the Arc.

From the latest Hollywood blockbusters including Disney’s Cruell (see right for our review) to family favourites and the weekend Kids’ Club, there is something to suit everyone.

Nobody will be showing at the Arc Cinema

So, to be in with a chance of winning this week’s family ticket, read on and submit your answer to our question and we will pick a name out of the hat and be in touch.

The lucky winner will be able to take their family to a cinema that has given a new lease of life to the former Byron, which stood empty for years.

More than £3million was spent on the cinema to bring it into the 21st century, with the likes of more than 300 luxury reclining seats with plenty of leg room across four screens.

So, to be in with a chance of winning our competition, answer this:

Which actor takes on the role of Cruella in the Disney movie of the same name?

Email your answers, along with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected]

The closing date for entries is midday on Wednesday June 16. Normal competition rules apply, which can be found at www.hucknalldispatch.co.uk, and the editor’s decision is final.

The prize is supplied by the promoter and, to be eligible, you must indicate on your entry you are happy for us to share your details.

If you aren’t lucky enough to win, you can still head to the Arc. These are the films on offer from Friday, including the newly released Nobody:

A Quiet Place Part II (15)

Fri 13:15, 18:20, 20:50; Sat & Sun 13:55, 16:10, 18:10, 21:05; Mon-Thurs 13:15, 15:55, 18:35, 20:50.

Cruella (12A)

Fri 13:15, 15:25; Sat & Sun 11:15, 14:00, 15:20; Mon-Thurs 13:15, 15:45.

Dream Horse (PG)

Fri 17:50, 20:15; Sat & Sun 18:35, 20:35; Mon-Thurs 20:15

Nobody (15)

Fri 13:30, 15:40, 18:20, 20:30; Sat & Sun 13:45, 16:05, 18:25, 21:10; Mon-Thurs 13:30, 15:40, 18:20, 20:30;

Peter Rabbit 2 (U)

Fri 13:00, 16:00; Sat & Sun 11:10, 11:30, 13:1,5 16:45; Mon-Thurs 13:40, 16:00,

Raya & The Last Dragon (U)

Sat & Sun 11:00

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

Fri 18:15, 20:35; Sat & Sun 18:45, 20:45; Mon-Thurs 17:45

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (15)

Mon-Thurs 18:05, 20:45.