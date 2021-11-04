WIN! Tickets to special Ghostbusters event at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

The cinema is pulling out all the stops for the opening night, on Thursday, November 18, when a real Ecto-1 Cadillac, as seen in the movies themselves, will be parked outside the venue.

But only those with tickets will be able to get up close with the car and even get a photo sat inside it.

For £15.75 customers will not only be among the first in the world to see the new movie but also get a professional photo with the famous car, as well as the East Midlands Ghostbusters who will also be there that night.

The Arc Cinema is holding another special opening night event for the new Ghostbusters Afterlife movie

Not only all of that but customers with a ‘fan event’ ticket will also get an Ghostbusters Afterlife poster and stickers.

The cinema has also been sent 20 exclusive gift packs direct from Sony Pictures in LA, which will be raffled off on the night.

Marh Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “I’m so excited about this event, I’ve been planning it for months.

"There aren’t many Ecto-1 cars in the UK so the fact we’ve secured one on the day the new film comes out should tell you how long ago I booked it.

An Ecto-1 Ghostbusters car will be parked outside the cinema on the night

"The original Ghostbusters films were my favourite as a kid and now I’m older I appreciate them in a whole other way and I couldn’t be more excited.”

To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket to the launch event, just tell us, what is the name of the Ghostbusters car?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime telephone number, to [email protected] co.uk.

The closing date for entries is midday on Wednesday, November 10. Normal competition rules apply, which can be found at www.hucknalldispatch.co.uk, and the editor’s decision is final.

The prize is supplied by the promoter and, to be eligible, you must indicate on your entry you are happy for us to share your details.

Film times from Friday November 5 to Thursday November 11:

DUNE (12)

Fri 12:45, 20:20; Sat 14:15, 17:20; Sun 15:35, 20:55; Mon-Thurs 12:45, 20:20.

ETERNALS (12A)

Fri 13:25, 17:50, 19:40; Sat 15:10, 18:15, 20:30; Sun 11:15, 15:35, 17:40, 19:40; Mon-Thurs 13:25, 17:50, 19:40.

NO TIME TO DIE (12A)

Fri 13:05, 16:30; Sat 17:40; Sun 16:30; Mon-Thurs 13:05 16:30.

RED NOTICE (12A)

Fri 18:00, 20:20; Sat 16:00, 20:50; Sun 18:35, 20:50; Mon-Thurs 18:00, 20:30.

RON’S GONE WRONG (PG)

Fri 13:20, 15:45; Sat 11:05, 13:20; Sun 11:05, 13:20, 15:20; Mon-Thurs 13:20, 15:45.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 (PG)

Fri 16:15*; Sat-Sun 11:00*,13:10; Mon-Thurs 16:15*.

THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (PG)

Fri 15:35; Sat 11:25, 13:45; Sun 11:05, 13:20; Mon-Thurs 13:35.

VENOM 2: LET THERE BE CARNAGE (15)

Fri 18:15, 21:00; Sat 15:35, 18:20, 21:20; Sun 14:25, 18:45, 20:50; Mon-Thurs 18:20, 21:00.

*Kids Club