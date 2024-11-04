First ever Breakfast with Santa to be held at Queen's Medical Centre

This December, Nottingham Hospitals Charity is bringing a sprinkle of Christmas magic to the Queen’s Medical Centre with its first-ever ‘Breakfast with Santa’.

This special event will be held within the hospital, to enable children on the wards to attend if they are well enough, as well as siblings, parents, and other families who wish to join in with the festive fun.

Tickets cost £10 per child, and all proceeds will go towards the Big Appeal for Nottingham Children’s Hospital, which aims to transform facilities and equipment for children and their families being cared for at the hospital.

Breakfast with Santa takes place on Sunday 8th December from 9.30am, and will include a breakfast roll, story-time with Mrs Claus, and a memorable meet-and-greet with Santa himself, where children will receive a special gift.

Michelle Dorman, Relationship and Events Manager at Nottingham Hospitals Charity, said: “We are so excited to be holding our first ever Breakfast with Santa at the QMC. No child wants to be in hospital, especially at Christmastime, but we hope to bring some Christmas magic to children and their families being treated at the hospital this festive season.

“Not only will this be a special event for young patients, but it will also help raise money for our Big Appeal, to support even more young people being treated at Nottingham Children’s Hospital in the future.”

Breakfast with Santa is a ticketed event and spaces are limited. The event is open to families from across the local community, as well as patients at Nottingham Children’s Hospital. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

To find out more or to book your place for Breakfast with Santa, please visit www.nottinghamhospitalscharity.org.uk/breakfast