First Look Inside Manahatta: Nottingham's New NYC Inspired Bar

Manahatta, Nottingham’s newest bar, will be opening its doors to the public this Saturday 9th November, marking the beginning of a new era for Nottingham’s social scene.

Situated in an iconic Grade II listed building on Queen Street in the city centre, Manahatta will infuse the city with the vibrant nightlife of New York.

New images show how the 700 sq ft bar captures the glitz and glamour of New York City; from the art-deco inspired arched back bar, impressive lighting features setting the mood for a decadent evening, to a mirrored disco ball reminiscent of the iconic Times Square ball drop. The raised DJ booth overlooks the spacious dancefloor, setting the stage for everyday escapism, glam get-togethers and unforgettable celebrations - whatever day of the week.

From launch, Manahatta will captivate visitors with an array of entertainment, including the standout ‘LIVE & LOUD Piano Night’ every Thursday. Here, a live pianist takes song requests, creating an electric atmosphere that invites guests to dance and sing along for an unforgettable experience.

Adding to the allure, Manahatta offers its famed Bottomless Brunch every day until 3pm, followed by the lively ‘Bottomless Party’ from 3pm to 8pm. Guests can savour American-inspired dishes like New York bagels and steak frites, paired with two hours of unlimited cocktails and prosecco. Renowned for its pulsating music and vibrant vibe, Manahatta’s Bottomless Party is the ultimate late-night escape for those eager to revel in stylish extravagance.

The bar offers more than drinks, featuring a diverse, delicious food menu. Guests can enjoy a range of dishes, from gyozas, tacos, and bao buns to mains like Steak Frites and the New Yorker Burger. With ample vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options also available.

Aidan Beaumont, bar development manager at Manahatta Nottingham, said: “We’re really excited to be launching in Nottingham and we can't wait to welcome guests to the bar this weekend so that they can come and experience the atmosphere at Manahatta. Whether it’s for a boozy brunch, afternoon cocktail or a glam night out, Manahatta has something for everyone.”

Part of Arc Inspirations, Manahatta Nottingham joins an expanding portfolio of some of the UK’s most successful and exciting bars - with 17 established bars across nine locations in the UK, including Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, York, and Harrogate.

Manahatta Nottingham opens on Saturday 9th November. For more details and to make a booking, visit: https://www.manahatta.co.uk/bars/nottingham