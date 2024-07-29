Free Circle of Light Music Workshops in Notts For Young People

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award winning Circle of Light music and wellbeing project is looking for young people to take up the life-changing opportunity to join them to create an album this August.

The award winning Circle of Light music and wellbeing project is looking for young people to take up the life-changing opportunity to join them to create an album this August.

Working with industry mentors, it’s free to take part and open to all young people aged 16-25 looking for a creative opportunity with no previous experience needed. The workshops will run in Nottingham from 5 - 16 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

30 young people will take over Fisher Gate Point to make the fifth COL album with applications for the places open now at www.col-uk.com/col5

Circle of Light music project

Following the creative workshops, there will be the opportunity to develop and record their new tracks in the venue’s HOAM recording studio.

Successful applicants will also have the opportunity to gain Rock School London (RSL) accredited music qualifications, with the venue recently gaining official RSL status. The educational qualifications are completely free for participants, and will be offered up to degree level.

During the album making workshops, the young people will get to work alongside previous participants and industry professionals. As ever, the ambition is to nurture grassroots talent and create a space where young people feel safe enough to take charge in manifesting their ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Youth Music funded project in Nottingham comes as a new study shows a huge disparity in opportunities for young musicians across the country.

COL 5 Album Project

The Youth Music report - Sound of the Next Generation (SONG) - showed that a huge 98% of young artists in the North of England - which includes the North East, North West, Yorkshire, West Midlands and East Midlands - have never had the opportunity to perform at local music venues and face a lack of support, funding and opportunities.

Tiffany Jade, Circle of Light project co-ordinator, said: “We’re all about breaking down those barriers and giving young people opportunities they may never have had before, whether that’s to work with other musicians, play around with new instruments, try out new styles or pick up some production skills.

“Circle of Light is all about inspiring the confidence to create and see where it takes you. We know most of our cohort may never have stepped into a recording studio, let alone recorded their own music in a professional space, so this is why we’re proud to have made the studio sessions part of the COL5 experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also live performance opportunities with a showcase at Fisher Gate Point set to take place in October to mark World Mental Health Day. Previous participants have also used COL as a launchpad to secure gigs with local promoters and slots at Hockley Hustle and Beat The Streets.

COL is working to tackle underrepresentation in the music industry and particularly encourages women and non-binary people of all backgrounds and experiences to apply. Applications are also open to people aged 26-30 for those who identify as d/Deaf, disabled, neurodivergent or are facing long term illness.

Circle of Light has already forged an incredible legacy winning numerous Youth Music and other music industry awards, with several going on to successfully secure NextGen funding from Youth Music to take forward their own creative projects.

Circle of Light 5 mentors:

Jess Thomas - Young Sound Engineer and co-founder of the first youth and female led studio in Nottingham (Hoam Studios).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly-May Gardiner - Musical Theatre Performer (The Witches and 42nd Street).

Adeel Hannah - Original COL participant, Rapper and Music Producer.

Simran Johal - Vocalist, Song Writer, Original COL participant, Youth Music Award Winner and Young Creative Award Winner.

Adrian Rayworth - Resident DJ at Coco Tang, Music Producer, COL Participant who has opened the stage for BICEP at Stealth Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiffany Jade - Project Producer, Vocalist, Songwriter, Youth Music Award Winner and Young Creative Award Winner.

Robin Junga - Record Label Owner, Mastering & Mix Engineer, Music Producer - Releasing music in collaboration with Chaka Khan.

Scorzayzee - Legendary Emcee and Lyricist - Out Da Ville

To find out more and to apply for this year’s Circle of Light, go to www.col-uk.com