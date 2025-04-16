Free Nordic walking taster session to help Mansfield and Ashfield Parkinson’s communities get active for April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People living with Parkinson’s in Mansfield, Ashfield and the surrounding areas of Nottinghamshire are being invited to try a free Nordic walking taster session which is designed to help more people to get active in a fun and social way.

When: Wednesday 23 April from 1.30pm

Where: Kings Mill Reservoir, Kings Mill Reservoir Access Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield NG17 4PA

Cost: free to all participants, including relatives and carers

Nordic walking can be a fun and social way for people to get active with Parkinson's

Organised by British Nordic Walking and Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the free taster is a safe and accessible way for local people to try Nordic walking for the first time.

Carers and relatives are welcome to join in and there will be time to ask questions or for advice about the best ways to be active.

No previous experience of Nordic walking is required and all equipment, including Nordic walking poles, will be provided on the day.

Participants are recommended to wear sensible outdoor footwear and active wear and to bring a bottle of water. Trained instructors will guide everyone along the journey and show how the Nordic walking poles can be used effectively.

How Nordic walking can help people to live well with Parkinson’s

Better balance and coordination

Reduced risk of freezing and falls

Better cardiovascular health

Better energy levels and improved sleep patterns

Improved strength

Reduced anxiety

Amy Southam, Specialist Neurological Physiotherapist at Sherwood Forest NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“Medication can help control the symptoms of Parkinson’s, but exercise is the only intervention that can slow the progression of Parkinson’s and help people to manage their symptoms.

“We really want to support our local population of people with Parkinson’s to keep themselves as fit and well as they can and Nordic walking is an excellent way to do this.”

For more information about the free taster session, contact Amy Southam on [email protected] or call 01623 785 122.