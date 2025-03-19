Hop into Easter at RedKangaroo with sweet savings

RedKangaroo Nottingham launches flexible bounce pass for Easter Holidays for £30, offering a sweet discount of over 50%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Easter Holidays, families can take advantage of RedKangaroo Nottingham’s Easter Holiday Pass. For just £30, the pass holder can visit the park on any five days of the two-week break, including weekends and Bank Holidays, for60 minutesof Open Play.

Thanks to the flexibility of the Pass, families can experience the joy of trying different games, meeting new friends, and making unforgettable memories together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At RedKangaroo Nottingham, jumpers can let loose on interconnected trampolines, a wipeout game, a ninja obstacle course, three gigantic foam pits, a slam dunk arena, and a mega inflatable area!

RedKangaroo Nottingham

Once families are bounced out andeggs-hausted, they can recharge in the cafe, with a snack or full feast from the new menu.

Options include all-day breakfast items such as Oreo & Strawberry Pancake stacks and a Bacon Roll, a Kids menu offering options including Halloumi Sticks, Chicken and Vegan Tenders and Pancakes with Gingerbread Man & Banana. The grown-ups can enjoy a variety of paninis, pizzas, burgers and salads, with RedKangaroo also offering sharing plates and Feed the Family bundles.

To find out more or to make a booking, go to www.oxygenactiveplay.co.uk/nottingham, or to keep up with RedKangaroo’s day-to-day updates, follow redkangaroonottingham on Instagram or RedKangaroo Nottingham on Facebook.