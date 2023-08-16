Housebuilders highlight help for homebuyers at Edwalton Fields in Nottingham

The housebuilders invited potential purchasers to Edwalton Fields in Nottingham on Saturday (22 July) to highlight the Home Reach Flex scheme, which allows eligible buyers to purchase a 65 to 75 per cent share of their new home and pay rent on the rest.

Bovis Homes and Linden Homes are part of the Vistry Group, and the Home Reach Flex scheme is run in conjunction with shared ownership provider heylo. Homebuyers using the initiative must have a household income of less than £80,000 a year, have a deposit of 10 per cent of the value of the share they are buying and meet affordability criteria.

Visitors to the Home Reach Flex event were able to discuss the scheme with the sales advisors at Edwalton Fields, as well as with an independent financial advisor, and visit the development’s show homes, while ice creams and face painting were provided to keep everyone entertained.

Freya Halsall, marketing manager for Vistry Mercia, said: “Home Reach Flex is a fantastic opportunity for people to buy a share in a new-build home, helping them to make a move onto the property ladder that they otherwise might not have been able to make.

“It was great to see people visiting Edwalton Fields for this special event to highlight the scheme, and it was also lovely to welcome younger visitors who enjoyed the face painting and ice creams.”

There’s currently a choice of two and three-bedroom semi-detached houses available with Home Reach Flex at Edwalton Fields.

Bovis Homes has the two-bedroom Hawthorn and three-bedroom Magnolia and Hazel designs for sale with the scheme. Prices for a 75 per cent share in the Hawthorn start from £224,997.

Linden Homes, meanwhile, is offering the two-bedroom Cartwright and three-bedroom Elmslie with Home Reach Flex, with a 75 per cent share in the Cartwright priced from £239,997.