How to support Framework to help rough sleepers this Christmas

A Christmas single fundraiser, children’s Christmas card designs, sustainable stocking fillers and Beat The Streets festival tickets are just some of the ways to support Framework to help rough sleepers this winter.

All the funds raised will go towards the charity’s Winter Appeal to secure the future of vital frontline Street Outreach teams who go out 365 days a year to provide life-saving support and advice for hundreds of people who are sleeping rough. With an impressive £70,000 raised in the last two months, there is another £120,000 needed to meet this winter’s target.

‘Don’t Want To Be Alone This Christmas’ recorded by long-time charity supporter Andrew Randell - who first began raising money for Framework as a busker - and with lyrics by Amanda Moss is now available on all major streaming platforms.

A competition for the charity’s young supporters to design a Framework Christmas card chose three age group winners with the overall winning design now available in the Framework online shop. The shop is also the perfect place to find sustainable stocking fillers and gifts with meaning to celebrate the season with compassion and style. All profits from the shop purchases go to Framework. https://frameworkfashion.co.uk/gift-guide/

Winning card design

Beat The Streets - the music festival staged by DHP Family in support of Framework - will return on Sunday 26 January 2025 with a packed line up of artists playing across stages at Rock City, Rescue Rooms, The Bodega and Rough Trade. A donation of £15 secures a wristband for access to all the action from 1pm onwards. All proceeds go to Framework with the festival expected to reach the £500,000 fundraising total this time round. https://www.alttickets.com/beat-the-streets-tickets

Claire Eden Framework's Head of Fundraising and Communications, said: "We are delighted with the public's initial response to our appeal this winter to raise £189,122 to ensure our street outreach teams can maintain their support for people sleeping rough in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire and Sheffield.

"To date we have raised around £70,000 and some of the individual donations have been amazingly generous. We are particularly heartened to find that many people who have not supported our work before are now making donations.There is still time to support the appeal and we hope that many people will take the opportunity to do so in this season of goodwill."

Donate to the Winter Appeal at www.frameworkha.org/SOS