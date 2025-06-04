Join in Mencap's One Big Walk for people with learning disabilities

One Big Walk participants smiling for a photo

Organise a Mencap One Big Walk this September and help raise funds for the 1.5 million people with a learning disability in the UK. Whether you walk alone or with friends, family or colleagues, the money you raise will support the vital of work of Mencap to help people living with a learning disability in the UK and their families

Mencap knows that people with a learning disability face huge inequalities. They are more likely to be socially isolated and sadly, people with a learning disability die on average up to 23 years younger than the general population. The money raised by One Big Walk will go towards supporting Mencap’s campaign work to tackle stigma and create a fairer society for people with a learning disability.

How can you get involved?

There are three challenges to take part in:

Group of Mencap supporters doing One Big Walk or Push

Walking 1.5 miles every day

Organising one 15-mile walk

Walking 150 miles across the month of September

Simply sign up at www.mencap.org.uk/event/one-big-walk

Kat Newstead, Community Fundraising Specialist at Mencap says: “We want everyone to get involved this September and support people with a learning disability by organising their own One Big Walk. Every penny raised will go towards funding Mencap’s life-changing work, which aims to tackle stigma and help people with a learning disability lead happy and healthy lives.”