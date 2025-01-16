Kick off 2025 with a night of laughter at the Station Hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Station Hotel and Orange Top Comedy are kicking off 2025 the best way they know how—with an incredible night of comedy on Friday, 7th February! An Unmissable Lineup of Comedic Talent.

Becoming a much loved venue with comedians and audiences alike, the Station Hotel and Orange Top Comedy have a stella line up to start 2025. With a great line up of Comedians, Real Ale's and Food this night has sold out eveytime it has been held.

For the first night in 2025 the line up is as strong as ever, introducing:

Headliner: David Tsonos

If you’re looking for comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously, David Tsonos is your guy. With a friendly and confident stage presence, David charms audiences with his unique blend of banter, impulsive wit, and hilarious anecdotes drawn from his life as the youngest of five boys, a reluctant babysitter to his nephews, and a devoted cat owner.

David began his comedy journey in Canada and has since made the UK his home, performing in over 15 countries. A seasoned festival performer, he’s graced the stages of the Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bath, and Hastings Fringe Festivals, captivating audiences with his sharp observational humor and relatable storytelling.

His international gigs include shows in Bucharest, Dublin, Budapest, Malta, Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Oslo, and more. Wherever he goes, David brings a fresh perspective and plenty of laughs, proving why he’s a favourite among audiences worldwide. With David Tsonos, you’re guaranteed a night of lighthearted comedy that leaves everyone grinning!

Ashley Frieze

Prepare to be captivated by the comedic genius of Ashley Frieze, a true master of his craft. Since bursting onto the UK comedy scene in 2003, Ashley has become a favourite across the circuit with his warm, quick-witted presence and barnstorming performances.

As a versatile act, Ashley combines sharp observational humour with his trademark comic songs, delivering music-infused stand-up that spans genres from Jazz to Coldplay. Ashley’s playful intelligence and cheeky charm guarantee something for every audience.

"The show was expertly opened by Ashley Frieze with comedy songs and brilliant room observation work." – Ian Whitcombe Comedy

A must-see act who brings fun, intelligence, and a touch of mischief to every stage!

MC: Les Keen

Les Keen is a multi-talented comedian, MC, comedy writer, and executive producer who brings a wealth of experience and humour to every stage he graces. Starting his career as a mathematician, Les soon shifted gears to focus on his passion for comedy and entertainment, pouring his creative energy into writing and producing.

As the writer and creator of the hit comedy game show CelebAbility (ITV2), Les has showcased his knack for crafting laughter-filled concepts. His impressive credits also include work on The Masked Singer (ITV1), Celebrity Catchpoint(BBC One), Blankety Blank (BBC One), My Favourite Sketch (Gold), Top Gear (BBC Two), Comic Relief (BBC One), and Celebrity Juice (ITV2).

Whether he’s commanding the stage as an MC or shaping iconic shows behind the scenes, Les Keen is a true comedy powerhouse with a unique ability to entertain and connect with audiences everywhere.

Thomas Noack

Unique doesn’t even start to describe Melbourne-based comic Thomas Noack. He is awkward in a way that makes you feel normal. A softly spoken comic whose performance is louder than the most extroverted comics. He lures you into his strange thought path, spins you around, and hits you with a punchline before you even know you’re part of the joke.

Adam Cleveland

With his relatable storytelling and natural comedic charm, Adam Cleveland is a rising star who never fails to connect with the audience and bring the house down.

Event Details

Date: Friday, 7th February

Time: Show starts at 8:30 PM

Venue: Station Hotel, Hucknall

Tickets: On sale now at www.orangetop.co.uk

Whether you’re a regular at comedy nights or a first-timer, this is an event not to be missed. Grab your tickets now and join us for a night filled with laughter and fun!